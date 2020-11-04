Bosnian President reviews guard of honour
Bosnian President reviews guard of honour at the PM House

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic got a warm welcome as he arrived on his first visit to Pakistan Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Bosnian leader on his arrival at the Prime Minister House, who arrived in Islamabad earlier this morning on a two-day visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received President of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic at PM House
Prime Minister Imran Khan received President of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic at PM House

A contingent of armed forces presented salute to the visiting dignitary. He was presented guard of honour.

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic reviewed the parade.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic at PM House

National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion. The two leaders later went in for talks.

Earlier: President of Bosnia arrives on a two-day visit

ALSO READ  Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina arrives on 2-day visit

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR