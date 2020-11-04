ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic got a warm welcome as he arrived on his first visit to Pakistan Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Bosnian leader on his arrival at the Prime Minister House, who arrived in Islamabad earlier this morning on a two-day visit.

A contingent of armed forces presented salute to the visiting dignitary. He was presented guard of honour.

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic reviewed the parade.



National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion. The two leaders later went in for talks.

Earlier: President of Bosnia arrives on a two-day visit