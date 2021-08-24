Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Tuesday.

Losar apprised the Interior Minister about federation’s activities in European countries to highlight Indian armed forces’ atrocities in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He briefed the minister about various issues of overseas Pakistanis particularly passport issues of dual nationality.

Losar also apprised the minister about his recent meetings with various MEPs from different political parties in the EU wherein he briefed them about human rights violations by Indian armed forces in IIOJ&K particularly after revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

As a result of his meetings, 16 MEPs had written a letter to the President of European Commission on human rights violations in IIOJ&K, he added.

He briefed the minister about his contributions for the extension of GSP Plus Status to Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid appreciated the efforts and moral support of Losar and his federation for Kashmir cause, overseas Pakistanis and GSP Plus Status.

The minister assured the Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe that dual nationality issue will be resolved in next two weeks.

Losar thanked the minister for his support to overseas Pakistanis.