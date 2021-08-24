Welfare of overseas Pakistanis a top priority: FM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and prompt redress of their problems was the top priority of the government.

The foreign minister expressed these views as he held separate meetings with High Commissioners-designate Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (Australia) and Ameer Khurram Rathore (Canada), here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

High Commissioner-designate to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

FM Qureshi lauded the services of the diplomats and expressed confidence that they would help strengthen bilateral ties with Australia and Canada during their respective assignments in Canberra and Ottawa.

Qureshi lauded the services of Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as Spokesperson MoFA and Ameer Rathore as Additional Secretary.

High Commissioner-designate to Canada Ameer Rathore called on the Foreign Minister at MoFA.

The High Commissioners-designate assured the foreign minister to perform best of their abilities for promoting Pakistan’s positive image abroad.

