Cabinet agrees to constitute Commission to investigate Broadsheet matter

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The federal cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair agreed to constitute a commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, instead of a committee, to investigate the matter of Broadsheet, UK asset recovery firm.

The federal cabinet also reiterated its resolve to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in an effective manner.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the Constitutional Amendment for open balloting in Senate elections.

Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet regarding the institutional reforms, as proposed by the Task Force on Austerity and Restructuring of the Government, including the abolition of 70,000 vacant posts in the federal ministries and divisions and reducing the number of federal government institutions from 441 to 324.

The cabinet was told that with no increase in the expenditures of ministries and institutions during the last two years, recommendations based on reforms regarding the restructuring of seven institutions have been given to the relevant ministries for implementation.

Progress on the implementation of these reforms was continuously being reviewed.

The meeting was briefed about significant improvement in the performance of ministries, progress on the targets set for the completion of E-filing, reduction in expenditures, reforms regarding monetization and increasing the limit of funds released by divisions under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The cabinet was also briefed about the implementation of these reforms and the roadmap of expected results.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives briefed the cabinet regarding marked improvement in the country’s economic indicators recorded during July-December period of the current fiscal year (2020-21).

The participants were told that the country’s exports, as compared to several previous years, witnessed increase during the last six months, whereas workers’ remittances also recorded an increase of US$ 2.8 billion.

With US$ 2 billion increase recorded in the country’s foreign exchange reserves as compared to last year, tax collection also registered 7.9 percent increase in the month of December alone, it was told.

The meeting was further told that the utilization of funds under PSDP also recorded 7.4 percent increase over the last year, which was a record first six months’ increase in the utilization of PSDP funds in eight years.

The cabinet was told that with revenue receipts surpassing expenditures, the country’s agriculture sector performed well as the production of rice, cane and maize recorded the growth of 10%, 13% and 9%, respectively.

With encouraging growth in manufacturing, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector, which recorded 7.4% increase this year, registered 14.5% growth in the month of December alone, a record increase in 12 years.

Regarding inflation, the cabinet was told that with around 11.1% inflation last year, the rate of inflation during first six months of the current fiscal was 8.6%.

The rate of inflation in the month of December remained 6.4% and was expected to come further down during the coming months.

The participants were told that the exchange rate was stable whereas the country’s stock market was at the highest level after April 2018.