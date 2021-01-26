Home Photos Feature Photos A worker preparing traditional curtains (chicks) at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A worker preparing traditional curtains (chicks) at his workplace Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 7:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-260121 LAHORE: January 26 - A worker preparing traditional curtains (chicks) at his workplace. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed ALSO READ A power loom worker busy in routine work to earn livelihood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in packing fodder for animals to transport to other cities of the country A power loom worker busy in routine work to earn livelihood Craftsman busy in preparing clay-made items at their work palace Kumharpara