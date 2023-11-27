Bugti condemns terrorists attack on security forces’ convoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the vehicle of the security forces in Bannu.

In a statement here, the interior minister expressed his deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of the two citizens in a suicide attack.

He said the nation shared the grief of the families of the martyrs and was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and citizens. He directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

“Security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism, whereas the terrorists who attack security forces and civilians do not deserve any leniency. Pakistani people are standing by the side of their soldiers,” he added.

He said the whole nation was united to end the scourge of terrorism whereas Pakistan would not rest until the end of the last terrorist from its soil.