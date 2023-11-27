Govt to launch national program on hepatitis, diabetes

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): The inter-ministerial meeting chaired by caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Monday decided to launch National Diabetes, Hepatitis and National Health Support Programs.

The meeting was attended by all provincial ministers and their representatives. It took major decisions with consequences taking up ten point major reform agenda for the transformation of the health sector in the country.

It was decided to launch National Diabetes Program costing Rs. 6.8 billion in view of the high prevalence of this non-communicable diseases in the country.

The program will have a major impact on arresting the high incidence of the disease in Pakistan.

Free screening and diagnosis facilities will be provided to the patients under this landmark initiative.

It was also agreed to launch National Hepatitis Program at the cost of Rs. 34.5 billion under which free screening, diagnoses and treatment facilities will be provided across the country.

To strengthen primary health care it was decided to launch National Health Support Program at the cost of Rs. 430 million.

Around 500 BHU will be refurbished and will be made functional across the country.

The provincial governments will bear the recurrent cost including the appointment of human resource.

To decrease neonatal morbidity and mortality newborn strategy was endorsed, which will be implemented throughout the country.

It will ensure the supplies and availability of medicines at the primary health care level.

National Behaviour Change Strategy will be introduced to equip the population with the necessary knowledge to practice health behaviours.

Consonant with this responsibility Federal Ministry of Health has been striving to provide suitable platforms to ensure harmonization of various areas in health and population, particularly those which require a coordinated national approach and face common critical challenges.

The role of this forum is to provide national leadership, coordination and align roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders on national priorities and international commitments and also generate consensus on actions to address bottlenecks in implementation related to policy and strategic issues.

This forum also provides an excellent opportunity to undertake joint performance reviews and enhance mutual accountability.

Some important areas were discussed in the meeting namely co-financing hepatitis and diabetes project, updated on NHSP CMU for GF ATM at the provincial level, refurbishment of BHUs across the country, National New-born survival strategy and National Behaviour Change Strategy etc.

All the provincial ministers welcomed the initiatives and appreciated the ministry‘s effort of coordination in the health and population sector.

They said that there is no difference of opinion in any of the areas.

“We need to work together for the people for better health outcomes. We look up to the Federal Government for stewardship and technical support and better donor coordination.”