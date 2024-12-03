16.6 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalBritish envoy, CDA Chairman, explore collaborative avenues in Islamabad
National

British envoy, CDA Chairman, explore collaborative avenues in Islamabad

13
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):British Deputy High Commissioner Matt Cannell met with Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), here on Tuesday to discuss areas of mutual interest and opportunities for enhanced cooperation.
Chairman Randhawa warmly welcomed Mr Cannell and highlighted Islamabad’s commitment to fostering partnerships with the UK. During the meeting, he underscored the importance of collaboration in education, healthcare, climate change, and sustainable urban development.
The Chairman also emphasised the need to strengthen people-to-people connections and social sector initiatives, particularly those aimed at supporting underprivileged communities.
British envoy, CDA Chairman, explore collaborative avenues in Islamabad
Expressing admiration for Islamabad’s natural beauty and its strides towards modernisation, Mr Cannell commended the city’s development efforts. He reiterated the UK’s commitment to bolstering ties through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building programmes, and cultural exchanges.
Both leaders reaffirmed their shared dedication to sustainable development and strengthening Pakistan-UK relations.
The meeting concluded with mutual resolve to advance cooperative efforts in key areas, reinforcing Islamabad’s vision as a thriving and sustainable capital city.
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan