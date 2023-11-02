Azerbaijan Airline’s first flight reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): The first flight of Azerbaijan Airline (AZAL) landed at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the flight from Baku reached Islamabad at 2:30 PM.

Flight J2 5143 was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute

On this occasion, a short but solemn ceremony was organized for the guests in the lounge.

PCAA Additional DG Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, Airport Manager Aftab Gilani and airport officials welcomed the guests.

The airline will operate flights from Baku to Islamabad twice a week on Sunday and Wednesday.

The Azerbaijan Airline also has scheduled flights for Karachi and Lahore two days a week.

The first flight of Azerbaijan Airline arrived in Lahore from Baku in September.