VANCOUVER, (Canada) Nov 02 (APP):: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has unveiled a new map of India that includes not only Punjab and other Sikh-majority regions but also extends the boundaries of Delhi as part of their envisioned separate homeland, Khalistan.

SFJ, a US-based organization, supports the secession of Punjab from India for the creation of Khalistan and has galvanized Sikhs around the world for the cause of Sikhs and Khalistan.