Over 100 Afghan nationals shifted to holding centers

ATTOCK, Nov 02 (APP): As the deadline for the ‘voluntary repatriation’ of Afghan refugees ends on Thursday, the Police along with other law enforcement agencies kicked off a crackdown in various parts of Attock to detain foreigners residing illegally.

Over 100 Afghan migrants were rounded up from various parts of the district and shifted to “holding centres” on Wednesday, while as many as 12 Afghan migrants were booked under the Foreign Act.

Talking to newsmen, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that the entire Afghan nationals living in the district would go under security at these holding centres.

He said that NADRA and FIA have established their cell at these centres for verification and identification of these immigrants. He added that only those who are completely illegal would be deported.

He said that as per the policy of the government foreign nationals without identity documents in “holding centres” before deporting them.

According to sources in the administration, they have carried out scanning and mapping in various localities, adding that teams of the relevant departments were working in various localities of the district, especially rural areas for possible swoop against the Afghan illegal immigrants.