ARTAID, Embassy of China distributed special food relief package

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):ARTAID, Pakistan in collaboration with Embassy of the People’s Republic of China distributed special food relief package and ration bags among deserving families and transgender community in Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad.

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Chairman ARTAID renowned Actor, film producer Jamal Shah also attended the food distributed ceremony.

The ration bags were beautifully decorated with Pak-China flags two iron friends “a friendship higher than the heights of Himalayas and deeper than the depths of Arabian Sea”.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi highly praised the initiative of ARTAID and Embassy of China in Pakistan. He said that Pak-China is two great friends and this special relief package is a gift from the people of China to people of Pakistan.

Jamal Shah said that ARTAID is thankful to the Embassy of China for continuous support of serving humanity.

He said that ARTAID was launched in 2005 as a platform to support the earthquake affected people, adding that it was being reactivated to provide the much needed assistance for providing food and medicine to the low income families affected by social distancing and COVID-19 lockdown.

Jamal Shah said that ARTAID will continue to collect essential grocery items such as flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea, soap etc.

He said that some food bags distributed among the deserving families of Islamabad and remaining would be distributed in other areas.

He said that the devastating effect of the pandemic has already dismantled many strong economies the world over.

Earlier, Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China & Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan presented 1600 ration bags to ARTAID Chairman for distribution among the deserving families.