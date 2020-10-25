ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has almost finalized the arrangements for holding 45th International Rehmat-ul-Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) Conference in the federal capital on Friday amid ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 safety precautions.

The conference themed ‘Environmental Pollution and Our Responsibilities in Light of the Teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), was being organized regularly every year by the ministry, since 1976 to commemorate 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in a befitting manner.

The main aim of organizing the conference was to highlight the soft image of Islam, disseminate teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the globe and also give awards to the authors of the selected books and research papers written on the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be chief guest of the conference.

The people from all walks of life, including parliamentarians, ambassadors, Ulema, scholars, students of religious seminaries, universities, deans of universities and representatives of chambers of commerce and industry will attend the moot.

The ministry had invited the applications for participating in Seerat, Na’at books, articles competition for the year 2020 earlier this year. The ministry would pay cash prizes ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 100,000 to the authors of best books, articles written in regional, international as national languages.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000 Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 would be paid to the authors of best Seerat books in National, International and Regional Languages while one prize worth Rs 35,000 was reserved for books written in each Regional language of Pakistan.

Likewise, three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 would be paid for Seerat books written for children in National language.

Three prizes worth Rs 75,000,Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 would be paid to the authors of best books written on Seerat in foreign (English, Arabic) language. Three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 would be given to National language written Na’at books.One prize worth Rs 35,000 would be awarded to books containing Na’ats in Regional

languages of Pakistan.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each will be given to female scholars on writing best books on Seerat-un-Nabi,Naat-e-Rasool (PBUH) or on any General Islamic Topic in Urdu and English language. Three prizes worth Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively would be given to journals and magazines on publishing special Seerat or Na’at numbers. Seerah Articles of men and women separately carrying first, second and third prize worth Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively at national level while three prizes for Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 would be awarded to best writers of Azad Kashmir, Gilgat-Biltastan and Islamabad capital territory, (combined prizes).

Prizes would be awarded to authors in five categories such as Seerat, Na’at , Islamic books competition (for females only) and research papers on Seerat. Seerat meetings, seminar, Maqalat e Seerat competition have been arranged across the country to celebrate the even in a befitting manner. Matching Seerat conference would also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters.