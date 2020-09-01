ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP): Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has enacted six laws and drafted seven legislations besides taking practical measure to implement the laws through monitoring, training, institutional development and sensitisation.

According to Ministry of Human Rights helpline 1099 established for grievance-redressal mechanism through referral services to the victims of human rights violations and around 508 victims of human rights violations were given financial assistance of Rs. 6.52 million.

The Ministry took up 6094 cases of human rights violations with the relevant authorities for redressal and 16924 complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal were processed, forwarded and referred in last two years.

In past two years around 499,466 calls were received on ministry’s Helpline and in response, 10,133 eligible callers were given legal services, 1265 cases of women were redressed by MoHR Women Shelter in Islamabad, 67 children were reunified with their parents whereas 185 children were provided non-formal education through National Child Protection Center and 84 cases of human rights victims were taken up personally by her which were followed up for redressal.

In order to send a help signal to the service provider, she said that the ministry would soon introduce a code which victims of violence would be able to dial after connecting to helpline.