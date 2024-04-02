Army, Wapda annex Ramadan Cup Basketball tourney titles

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Unbeatable Pakistan Army and Wapda A emerged victorious in women’s and men’s categories of All Pakistan 3×3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament here at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on late Monday.

In the women’s final showdown, Army outfoxed Lycans A Club by 12-5 points to lift the title. Aamina Mohsin of Army emerged as the player of the match, exhibiting a stellar performance with 8 points. Hadiya was the other main contributor as she added 3 points. Mahrukh Ali scored 3 points for Lycans A. Marukh Ali scored 3 points for Lycans.

In men’s final, Wapda A continued their fine show to outwit Wapda B by 21-10 points. Wapda ace players Kaleemullah and Zain ul Hasan led the winning side by scoring 9 and 7 points respectively. Amir Farooq scored 6 points for the losing side.

Pakistan Basketball Federation President Brig (R ) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor, who was chief guest at the concluding ceremony gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winning teams.