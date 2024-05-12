Chief Minister KP greets Pakistan Hockey team on winning silver medal in Azlan Shah Cup

PESHAWAR, May 12 (APP): Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday greeted the Pakistan hockey team for their excellent performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.

CM in a message of felicitation, congratulated the national team for their excellent performance in the tournament and termed winning the silver medal is commendable.

He said that after 13-year, Pakistan’s Hockey team reached in the final of the tournament, which is encouraging. Pakistani team showed excellent performance, he added

The national hockey team is expected to perform better in the coming days, CM said, adding, “May I pray for more success for the national hockey team in the coming days.”

He hoped that the current hockey team will restore Pakistan’s lost position in the field of hockey. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking concerted steps to promote national sports, the CM added.

He said that the provincial government will provide full support to the talented players for the promotion of hockey.