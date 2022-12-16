APS tragedy still saddens nation, says Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): The brutal massacre of the innocent children of Army Public School, Peshawar continues to sadden the entire nation despite the passage of eight years, said Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani.

In his message on the anniversary of the Army Public School tragedy, the chairman said the wounds of the tragic incident were still fresh in nations’ mind.

He said that the great sacrifices of the martyred children gave new courage and determination to the nation.

Pakistan’s armed forces and civil security agencies had taken action against the terrorists involved in this tragedy, he said.

Senate chairman said that the Pakistani nation would always remember the sacrifices of APS martyrs and their families.

The eternal sacrifice of innocent martyrs would not go in vain, he vowed.