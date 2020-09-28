All institutions standing with govt on various issues: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said it was the constitutional responsibility of the national institutions to stand with the government in legislation and other issues.

All institutions were working efficiently in larger national interest to put the country on path of the development, uplift and prosperity, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was carrying out the investigation process independently, adding the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in his address to All Parties Conference (APC) attacked and mocked the country’s institutions for personal motives.

He said the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was not taking revenge from any opposition leader instead of continuing accountability process against the corrupts and plunderers.

He said Nawaz Sharif had used his political party for money laundering and urged him to return all looted the national wealth in order to utilize the amount for the welfare and development of the country and masses.