AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan quake victims

MIRPUR (AJK) Jun 29 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday approved Rs 100 million aid for earthquake victims in Afghanistan.

In his message, the AJK PM expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the people of Afghanistan, saying that the entire nation was saddened by the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in the neighbouring country.

“In this hour of immense grief and sorrow, the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brethren,” the AJK PM said, adding that the AJK government would send Rs 100 million to quake-hit Afghanistan.

He further said that a special delegation representing the government of Azad Kashmir would visit Afghanistan soon to deliver the aid package.

“The procedure for sending the aid would be decided in consultation with the foreign office and national security agencies of Pakistan,” he added.

Appreciating Pakistan’s relief and rehabilitation efforts in Afghanistan, the AJK PM acknowledged that “Pakistan is playing an important role in rehabilitating quake-affectees in Afghanistan.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Azad Kashmir cabinet and top bureaucracy also donated a month’s salary for the relief package.