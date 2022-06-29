NEPRA holds consultative session on maximum utilization of coal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): A consultative session on Wednesday was held at National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to discuss how to maximize utilization of coal as a cheaper source of electricity generation to reduce power tariff.

The session was presided by the NEPRA Authority Chairman Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, Members NEPRA Rafique Ahmad Sheikh and Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan and was attended by representatives of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Thar Coal Energy Board (TCEB), Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), IPPs, Industrialists, Coal Importers and Coal Transporters.

The experts and participants were of the view that Coal-fired power plants in Pakistan importing coal mainly from South Africa and Indonesia.

The global economy experiencing a commodity super-cycle due to many factors including the current Russia-Ukraine conflict combined with COVID-related logistical issues and coal was among the commodities whose prices had surged many times over the last year.

Accordingly, the power tariffs of coal-based IPPs becoming prohibitively expensive, therefore the authority wanted to explore options of optimal utilization of local coal.

The session ended with the view to convey the various options to Federal Government for further action.