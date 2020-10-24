Afridi urges youth to use all fronts for exposing human rights violations in IIOK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday urged Pakistani youth to use all forum including the social media for exposing the Indian atrocities and aggression against unarmed people of Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

He also stressed the world states to play their role for providing the right of self determination to the people of IIOK under the resolutions of United Nations (UN).

Abrogation of article 370 from Indian constitution was humiliation of UN’s resolutions on IIOK, he said.

He was addressing a gathering of youth on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Call , with theme of ”Kashmir A Moral Aphotic Zone” at ‘trail five’ Islamabad organized by Kashmir Committee in collaboration with Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) and Kashmir Institute for International Relations (KIIR). Chairman Kashmir Committee also held an interactive session with the youth during walk.

Shehryar Afridi said that youth should preferred country’s interests, their own culture and connect with their base. The youth should become super athlete while using multidimension approach under teaching of Islam and then become ambassador for Kashmir in the world, he said.

The human rights situation, he said, was worst in India which had been exposing the reality of Narendra Modi and Indian slogans ‘rising India’ and ‘shining India’ before the world. The RSS’s fascist approach had made the life of minorities including Muslims and Christians as miserable in India, he said, adding that amnesty international and other human rights offices had been closed in India.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi urged United Nations to break its mysterious silence and work diligently for unresolved disputes which may trigger conflicts and wars.

Afridi said that abrogation of article 370 from Indian constitution by Modi government had humiliated the UN’s resolutions and decisions of world’s states.

“Now the UN has to realize who real enemy of humanity is. Why is FATF forgetting the contribution of Pakistan in maintaining world peace, given Pakistan is the biggest contributor of peace in peacekeeping missions, Shehryar Afridi said.

He said that the Pakistan people should demonstrate unity to highlight Indian aggressions against innocent and oppressed people of IIOK.