UK based organization demands ending HR abuses in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, Oct 24 (APP): A Britain based human rights organization “Be the merciful (BTM) global” here on Saturday organized a protest rally to condemn Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded the international community to take a cognizance of the situation.

The rally largely participated by male and female students and a large number of common citizens was led by UK resident chairperson of the organization, Sumaira Farukh Quraishi and secretary General, Amina Munir.

The participant of the rally holding placards and banners inscribed with anti-India slogans and demands to stop killing of innocent peoples in held valley, marched from Neelum Bridge to Press Club at Bank road where protest procession was addressed by its leaders.

Addressing the rally, Sumaira Farukh said that the people of IIOJK were living under military siege and lock down for a year after India abrogated the special status of the valley by revoking article 370 of its constitution and people were being subjected to torture in the detention.

She said dozen of extra judicial killings had been reported from the besieged territory while all the leadership had been put under detention and citizens were facing brutalities in hands of Indian forces while international organizations and human rights activists had no excess to them nor any international observer was allowed in the valley to assess the situation.

She demanded the United Nations and international human rights organizations to assert their pressure on India to allow human rights activists in the valley and stop atrocities on innocent peoples in the occupied territory.