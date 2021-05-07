82 deaths, 1995 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, May 07 (APP):As many as 1995 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while the pandemic claimed 82 lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,809.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 314,517.

The P&SHD confirmed that 996 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,9 in Kasur, 32 in Sheikhupura,18 in Nankana Sahib,111 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,6 in Jehlum,16 in Chakwal,38 in Gujranwala,4 in Hafizabad,10 in Mandi Bahauddin,28 in Sialkot,4 in Narowal, 21 in Gujrat, 99 in Faisalabad, 42 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Chineot, 29 in Jhang,108 in Sargodha, 6 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 6 in Bhakkar,177 in Multan,31 in Vehari,4 in Khanewal,5 in Lodharan,1 in Muzaffargarh, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan,14 in Layyah,3 in Rajanpur,82 in Rahimyar Khan, 34 in Bahawalpur, 5 Bahawalnagar, 6 in Okara, 4 in Pakpatan and 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,704,424 tests for COVID-19 so far while 264,647 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the people.