Dr Fehmida, Haroon for a plan to hold free, fair PFF elections

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday held a virtual meeting with the International Football Federation (FIFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik and discussed to chalk out a plan for free and fair elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The meeting was also attended by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fehmida, who was also the PSB president said the government had been strictly following the policy of neutrality and impartiality in the matter. “As an impartial observer, the government wants to hear from all football stakeholders and want the normalization committee to work out a plan for fair, impartial and transparent elections.”

She said the government wanted the revival of football for the sake of fans and all necessary steps should be taken for the betterment of the players, coaches and referees.

Dr Fehmida also called for an early preparation of a roadmap by NC for PFF elections.

“The government is ready to play its role as a neutral mediator in resolving PFF issues. In this regard, we have also met other stakeholders and are holding further meetings to find a quick and peaceful solution to the said problem,” she said.

In the meeting, Haroon Malik also briefed the minister on his position after the ban was imposed by FIFA. The minister had also invited the NC chairman for the meeting but his participation was not possible, as he was abroad.