773 new Coronavirus cases reported; six deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 11,190 as 773 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Six corona patients, five of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 93 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,133 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 8,157 in Sindh, 10,083 in Punjab, 4,545 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,249 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 758 in Balochistan, 258 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 83 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 311,440 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 329,375 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,849, Balochistan 15,839, GB 4,191, ICT 19,181, KP 39,119, Punjab 103,082 and Sindh 144,114.

About 6,745 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,599 Sindh among one of them died out of hospital on Monday, 2,336 in Punjab one of them died in hospital on Monday, 1,270 in KP where one of them died in hospital on Monday, 213 in ICT one of them died in hospital on Monday, 149 in Balochistan one of them in hospital on Monday, 91 in GB among one of them died in hospital on Monday and 87 in AJK.

A total of 4,317,678 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 853 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.