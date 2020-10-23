736 new Coronavirus cases reported; 13 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 9,855 as 736 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Thirteen corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 89 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,050 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 6,551 in Sindh, 10,957 in Punjab, 2,750 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,704 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,098 in Balochistan, 380 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 610 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 309,646 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 326,216 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,688, Balochistan 15,767, GB 4,127, ICT 18,578, KP 38,886, Punjab 102,253 and Sindh 142,917.

About 6,715 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,591 Sindh among one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 2,329 in Punjab among six of them in hospital on Thursday, 1,267 in KP one of them in hospital on Thursday, 205 in ICT four of them died in hospital on Thursday, 148 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 85 in AJK as one of them died out of hospital on Thursday.

A total of 4,204,320 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 845 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.