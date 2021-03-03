50 percent votes casted so far in Sindh assembly: Agha Siraj Durrani

KARACHI, Mar 03 (APP): Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has said that approximately 50 percent of votes for Senate seats have been casted so far in the provincial assembly.

He stated this while talking to official media persons after casting his vote here on Wednesday.

He said that the members of the assembly were casting their votes after showing their assembly cards.

Replying to a question on rumpus took place in the assembly on Tuesday, he said that he had ordered an inquiry to this effect.

He said that such incidents should not be occurred, which become cause of bad image in the world.

He further said that if anyone had personal grudge then he should go outside of the assembly to deal the same but acts of this kind would not be tolerated.