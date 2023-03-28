29 FIRs registered against Imran Khan in Federal Capital: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after the Islamabad Police submitted details of the cases registered against him.

The police in its report apprised the court of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that a total of 29 first information reports (FIRs) were registered against Imran Khan in the Federal Capital, including 28 by the police and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). One of the FIRs had been terminated and seven were at the investigation phase, while 20 cases were under trial in courts, it said.

The court was informed that the FIR registered the FIA under the Foreign Exchange Act pertained to the prohibited funding.

During the course of proceedings, Imran Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry said multiple cases had been registered against his client. “We were asked to join the investigation but no one is ready to even pick the phone calls,” he complained.

On this, the chief justice instructed the police officials to be in contact with the petitioner’s lawyer.

After the provision of the details of FIRs, the court disposed of the case.