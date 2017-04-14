National Library of Pakistan to have ‘Turk Corner’

ISLAMABAD, April 14 (APP): Ambassador to Turkey in Pakistan, Sadik Babur Girgin on Friday announced to establish ‘Turk Corner’ at National Library of Pakistan to foster the literary ties between the two brotherly countries.

“Turkey aspires to further collaboration with Pakistan in the fields of Fine Arts, Culture and Literature”, the ambassador speaking during a meeting with Secretary National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, held at division’ premises said.

Sadik Girgin said, “Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and people and leaders of both of the countries are tied in the bonds of mutual confidence, love and respect. Collaboration with NHLH Division will help bring both the countries closer to each other”.

He said Turkey would fully participate in the functions of 70th Independence Day celebrations.

During the meeting, Secretary NHLH Divison, Aamir Hasan welcomed the desire of Turkish ambassador to participate in the independence day celebrations.

He apprised the ambassador about the initiatives taken by the NHLH division, under the dynamic leadership of Advisor to Prime Minister on the NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui during a short span of time.

He also informed the ambassador about arrangement of International Calligraphy Exhibition in collaboration with IRCICA, Organization of Islamic Conference.

Aamir Hasan presented a gift of book to the ambassador on Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Turkey language.