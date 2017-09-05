Nation stands united to root out terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD Sept 05 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan

Iqbal on Tuesday said security forces and the nation stands united

to root out terrorism from the country.

In a statement, the minister condemned attack on FC personnel

in Panjgur and said, sacrifices of Colonel Amir Waheed and two

personnel will not go in vain.

“We shall not sit idle until the miscreants are not

eliminated,” the minister said and added anti-state forces are

dismayed on progress in Balochistan and hatch conspiracies to hamper

the development process.

He said Pakistani forces are valiantly fighting terrorism and

extremism in the country and `the stand united and backing them with

courage and commitment to cleanse society from this menace.’