ISLAMABAD Sept 05 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan
Iqbal on Tuesday said security forces and the nation stands united
to root out terrorism from the country.
In a statement, the minister condemned attack on FC personnel
in Panjgur and said, sacrifices of Colonel Amir Waheed and two
personnel will not go in vain.
“We shall not sit idle until the miscreants are not
eliminated,” the minister said and added anti-state forces are
dismayed on progress in Balochistan and hatch conspiracies to hamper
the development process.
He said Pakistani forces are valiantly fighting terrorism and
extremism in the country and `the stand united and backing them with
courage and commitment to cleanse society from this menace.’
Nation stands united to root out terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD Sept 05 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan