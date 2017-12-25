Nation observes 142 birth anniversary of Qauid-e-Azam with zeal & fervour

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):The 141th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Qauid-e-Azam Muahammad Ali Jinnah was observed

with zeal and fervor in all parts of the country.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for high ranks of the great leader in Jannah besides peace,

stability and prosperity of the country and progressive development in comity of nations.

The day started with change of guards’ ceremony at his tomb in Karachi, while newspapers published

special editions to apprise the younger generation with the sacrifices of nation during freedom struggle

under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.

Electronic and broadcast media also aired special programmes on the life of Quaid-e-Azam and his

sayings, especially for the youth. National songs were screened throughout the day while special

dramas were also aired on the ideology of Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting cut the cake in a ceremony organized at Pakistan Television

to mark the day.

Lok Virsa, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in collaboration with Federal

Directorate of Education (FDE) observed the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah through holding a painting contest.

More than 50 art students from different FDE schools and colleges took part in the competition on the

topic “Humar e Quaid” and expressed their love to the great leader through paint and brush.

At the event Senator Mushahidullah Khan, Federal Minister for Climate Change paid rich tributes to

Quaid-i-Azam and other leaders of Pakistan Movement for their untiring struggle and meritorious

contribution in creation of Pakistan.

A special ceremony was organized at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in which hundreds of

children witness the birth anniversary celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Finals of

the speech contest, tableau and the national songs competition were also part of the ceremony.

PNCA Children’s Art Workshop preliminary competitions’ final were also commenced on the

occasion. Well-known puppeteer and humorous writer Farooq Qaiser, conferred on prizes to

winners of different competitions.

Academic institutions organized a number of events throughout the week in connection with the

birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Quiz competitions, debates, discussion forums, tableaus and national song competitions were

organized in schools and colleges of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Students attired in traditional dresses performed on national songs whereas small skits on

Quaid-e-Azam enthralled the audience.

A five-day Quaid e Azam Interprovincial Games 2017 was also inaugurated at Pakistan

Sports Board in which over 3,700 players, from all federating units including Punjab, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA, are competing

for 578 medals in 19 different sports contests.