NA’s Kashmir Committee presents memorandum to UN Representative

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The Special Committee of the National

Assembly on Kashmir presented a memorandum to the Resident

Representative of United Nations here Sunday demanding immediate UN intervention to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The memorandum addressed to United Nations Secretary General

was handed over by the committee members led by Member of the

National Assembly Ejazul Haq.

The memorandum reminded the UN Secretary General of the

multiple valid resolutions of United Nations on Kashmir calling on India to hold a plebiscite enabling Kashmiris to decide their fate.

It was further stated in the memorandum that not only the

people of Jammu and Kashmir were denied their right to self determination by India but they were also facing worst kind of human rights violations at the hands of Indian security forces.

Talking to the media, MNA Ejazul Haq said the committee

through the memorandum had demanded immediate resolution of the Kashmir dispute.