Mustafa Kamal confident of PSP’s victory in general election

HYDERABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal claimed that PSP candidates would register victory with thumping majority in the general election, saying that the PSP would form the provincial government with its chief minister Sindh or the chief executive of the province would take charge with its support.

Mustafa Kamal accompanied by PSP President Anees Kaimkhani made such claim while talking to media persons after inauguration of election office of the PSP candidates from PS-65 Raheel Kaimkhani here at Latifabad Unit-9 on Wednesday evening.

He alleged that both MQM and PPP had usurped the rights of the people of Sindh and looted the national exchequer with both hands as a result they drastically lost popularity among the masses.

The citizens of Hyderabad could not be made fool with false slogan and they would now elect PSP candidates with thumping majority, he added.

After winning the elections, Mustafa Kamal promised to make Karachi and Hyderabad the developed cities with provision of all civic facilities to the citizens who at present had been deprived of their basic rights including electricity and water.

He said PSP leadership had raised voice for rights of people at the time when minimum punishment for telling truth was death set by those who enjoyed perks and privileges at the cost of the nation.

The people of Karachi and Hyderabad were fully aware of struggle of the party leadership and now they wanted to elect PSP candidates from all constituencies, he said.