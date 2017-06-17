Muqam announced funds for construction of dilapidated bridges in Shangla

PESHAWAR, June 17 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister and President PML-N

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Ameer Muqam Saturday visited all the bridges in Shangla and announced to provide funds for the construction of dilapidated bridges of the area.

PM adviser assured to personally bear the expenditures of the

reconstruction work on these dilapidated bridges. He also announced reconstruction of Ranyal Bridge from his personal fund. He said that

essence of his politics is to serve masses and utilize energies to

resolve their core issues.

He said that survey and feasibility on Bisham Khwaza Expressway is in

process while work on the project would be started in next coming year. He said the project would usher the area in to a new phase of prosperity and development.

Ameer Muqam said that two new 132 KV Grid Stations have been approved

for Shangla while tender for the new transmission line from Bisham to Shangla Grid Station have been approved.

Earlier, he also went to the houses of those died in Ranyal Bridge

mishap and offered condolences to the families of the victims.