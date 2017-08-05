Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to travel Lahore via GT Road on Aug 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif will leave for Lahore from Islamabad on August 9 (Wednesday)
via GT Road.
It was decided in a high level meeting of Pakistan Muslim
League (PML-N) held here on Saturday.
The meeting held at Punjab House was attended by senior
leadership of PML-N including former Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali
Khan, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister
Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister
for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum
Aurangzeb, MNA Daniyal Aziz, Senators Dr. Asif Kirmani, Parvaiz
Rashid and others.
Dr. Asif Kirmani said that the route was changed on the
demand of PML-N MNAs and local leaders. Earlier it was decided that
former Prime Minister would move from Motorway but new route for
Lahore would be GT road on demand of local leadership of various
districts.
The first stay would be at Jhelum where Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
would also address public gathering. The next stay would be at
Gujranwala.
Earlier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was received by party
supporters and workers warmly in Murree, Bhara Kahu and other arews
where he travelled.
He is expected to get a warm welcome in Lahore where he would
arrive on Wednesday.
