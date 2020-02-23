MoHR receives 40,000 complaints relating to human rights

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):The Ministry of Human Rights’ helpline 1099 had received over 40,000 complaints regarding human rights during January 2020, said Secretary MoHR, Ribia Javeria Agha on Sunday.

Talking to APP, she said the complaints relating to inheritance and child abuse were being addressed on priority.

She said. “Together, we need to strengthen coordination and support mechanisms so that we can end exploitation and violence against women, girls and helpline is affective source to meet these challenges.”

Javeria Agha that MoHR was committed to provide women and girls an environment in the country to live free from all forms of violence and providing free legal aid to them through help line .

“Until we achieve this goal, we need to support women and girl survivors and provide them protection and services”, she added.