Moderate to heavy falls likely to continue from 24 to 26 July

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its monsoon 2018 daily situation Monday reported moderate to heavy falls at isolated places with one or two very heavy falls likely to continue from 24 to 26 July 2018 including Election Day.

According to the report, significant rainfall has been recorded during last 24 hours including Islamabad 115 mm, Kamra 90 mm, Peshawar 82 mm, Daggar 70 mm, Muzaffarabad 63 mm, Bandi Abbaspur 60 mm, Tandali 58 mm, Cherat 53 mm, Attock 51 mm, Risalpur 51 mm, Dir 47 mm, Malamjabba 42 mm and Murree 40 mm.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for next 24 hours predicts scattered wind thunderstorm and rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls expected over the upper Catchments of all the major rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, D.I.Khan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan divisions.

The report also mentioned preliminary damages caused due to heavy rains on 22 July 2018 as in district Haveli, 2 houses were reported to be completely and 5 houses partially damaged. In Gilgit Baltistan due to sudden rise in Shimshal River, Hunza to Shimshal village road was eroded at Phurjrik while rehabilitation work was under progress to restore the road by district administration.

In another incident due to flash flooding and mud flow in Balmay Nullah at village Makyal, district Astore, blockage of Chilum to Astore road was reported while restoration work of the road was under progress by district administration.

The tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were hit by torrential rains and flash flooding at Bara Sub-division, Khyber tribal district where 1 Afghan national injured and 8 houses partially damaged were reported.

According to National Highways Authority (NHA) and other concerned provincial authorities following roads were blocked in Gilgit Baltistan (GB): Astore Road at village Makyal, Shimshal Valley Road at Phurjrik, road to Batswat village, Tehsil Ishkoman, district Ghizer while GB was blocked at Bilhanz Pari while rehabilitation work was under progress to restore the road by district administration. However, alternate route has been provided for small traffic through Tishnalote.

The report claimed that all railway routes and other roads across the country were clear.

The report has forecast on Election Day (25 July 2018) as rain and thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Lahore, Sargodha, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kalat Divisions, FATA and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G. Khan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan and Zhob Divisions.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in Sindh, Balochistan and other plain areas of the country, it added.

However, rain and thundershower with gusty winds occurred during last 24 hours at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, D.I. Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Zhob and Quetta divisions weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.