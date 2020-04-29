ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Member of National Assembly (MNA) Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed development matters relating to his constituency.
The meeting also discussed financial impact of coronavirus situation on the poor segment of the society and the support extended by Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in that regard, a Prime Minister Office statement said.
MNA Amjad Khan Niazi calls on PM
