Metro Bus Service extending excellent facilities to passengers: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said
the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service (MBS), a hallmark project
of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, was extending decent
travelling facilities to around 150,000 commuters on daily basis.
“All MBS terminals, located at distance of after every one kilometer,
are operating efficiently, while maintenance of service roads all
along the mass transit route is being carried out on regular basis,”
he informed the National Assembly during its question-hour session.
Answering a query of Sher Akbar Khan, he said some two-way roads near
MBS stations were got damaged during the project construction period,
which were to be repaired by the administration of Metro Project
Director.
“Responsibility for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure rests
with the Administration of Metro Bus Project, therefore, list of
affected roads was forwarded to Project Director for its rectification
but response in this regard is still awaited,” he said.
However, the minister said, keeping in view the inconvenience of the
public, essential repair and maintenance was being carried out by the
Capital Development Authority on regular basis at service roads
including southern side of Jinnah Avenue near PIMS station, north and
south side near 7th Avenue, Stock Exchange Metro Bus Station. Parade
Ground south and north side and north road near Shaheed-e-Millat.
Replying to a supplementary question, Dr Tariq said both the Federal
and Punjab government were providing subsidized travelling facilities
to passengers under the MBS.