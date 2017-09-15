Metro Bus Service extending excellent facilities to passengers: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said

the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service (MBS), a hallmark project

of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, was extending decent

travelling facilities to around 150,000 commuters on daily basis.

“All MBS terminals, located at distance of after every one kilometer,

are operating efficiently, while maintenance of service roads all

along the mass transit route is being carried out on regular basis,”

he informed the National Assembly during its question-hour session.

Answering a query of Sher Akbar Khan, he said some two-way roads near

MBS stations were got damaged during the project construction period,

which were to be repaired by the administration of Metro Project

Director.

“Responsibility for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure rests

with the Administration of Metro Bus Project, therefore, list of

affected roads was forwarded to Project Director for its rectification

but response in this regard is still awaited,” he said.

However, the minister said, keeping in view the inconvenience of the

public, essential repair and maintenance was being carried out by the

Capital Development Authority on regular basis at service roads

including southern side of Jinnah Avenue near PIMS station, north and

south side near 7th Avenue, Stock Exchange Metro Bus Station. Parade

Ground south and north side and north road near Shaheed-e-Millat.

Replying to a supplementary question, Dr Tariq said both the Federal

and Punjab government were providing subsidized travelling facilities

to passengers under the MBS.