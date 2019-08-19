Merger of FATA, levy & Khasadars, Sehat Insaf Cards, BTAP extension to erstwhile FATA, major feats of PTI Govt in last one year

PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP):The PTI led Government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved many laurels on diversified fronts during last one year by completing the challenging process of KP-FATA merger, extending Sehat Insaf Cards (SIC) and billion trees afforstration project (BTAP) to tribal districts and merged 28,000 Levy and Khasadars force into KP police.

PTI Government in its second consecutive tenure has successfully organized the first ever historic elections for 16 general seats of KP Assembly in erstwhile FATA by including tribal people in decision makings process and brought them into national mainstream.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has carried forward the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan by expediting pace of socio-economic development in erstwhile FATA and extended services of all Government departments including police and judiciary there to provide better facilities to tribesmen at their doorsteps.

PTI Govt has successfully addressed the issue related to security of jobs of Khasadar and Levy Force personnel in wake of KP-FATA merger and merged 28,000 levy and Khasadar force personnel into KP police appreciated by all.