Lt. Gen Hidayat installed as Col Commandant of AK Regiment

RAWALPINDI, March 29 (APP): Installation ceremony of Colonel

Commandant Azad Kashmir (AK) Regiment was held at AK Center Mansar Camp on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the

chief guest on the occasion, according to Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS and outgoing Colonel of the Regiment Lt. Gen. (R)

Ashfaq Nadeem Ahmad, pinned the badges of rank on Lieutenant General Hidayat ur Rehman to install him as Colonel Commandant of the AK Regiment.

Speaking at the occasion, the COAS acknowledged and hailed

contributions of AK Regiment towards defence of the motherland which

includes 3842 Shaheeds.

The COAS thanked the outgoing Colonel Commandant of the

Regiment for his meritorious services as Colonel of the Regiment.

Senior serving and retired officers and troops of AK Regiment

were present on the occasion.