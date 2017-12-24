LSMI witnesses impressive growth of 9.64 % in four months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed an impressive growth of 9.64 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 135.95 points during July-October (2017-18) against 123.99 points during July-October (2016-17), showing growth of over 9.64 per cent, according to the lastest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The highest growth of 5.90 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 2.69 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 1.06 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 8.77 percent during October 2017 as compared to same month of last year, while on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth increased by 5.59 percent in October 2017 when compared to growth of September 2017, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed growth during July-October (2017-18) included textile (0.70 percent), food, beverages and tobacco (14.24 percent), coke and petroleum products (15.67 per cent), pharmaceuticals (2.93 percent), chemicals (2.29 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (13.03 percent), automobiles (28.40 percent), iron and steel products (44.39 percent), electronics (65.03 percent), paper and board (7.56 percent), engineering products (15.29 percent) and rubber products (4.14 percent).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth, included fertilizers, the production of which decreased by 9.84 percent and leather products, the output of which declined by 2.72 during the period under review.

The provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data of 112 items received from sources including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS). OCAC provides data of 11 items, MoIP of 36 items while PBoS proved data of remaining 65 items.