LSE students impressed by PM’s National Health Program

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): The Prime Minister’s National
Health Program (PMNH) got acclamation internationally, as the
students at London School of Economics lauded the initiative,
terming it a great success in health sector.
The students said PMNH was a landmark step by the prime
minister for what they also congratulated the people of
Pakistan.
Under the program, the needy people get a health
insurance cover from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 250,000 for their
medical treatment.
The prime minister is striving hard to provide maximum
facilities to the people for their medical treatment so that
the poor patients had not to sell out their belongings to bear
their medical expenses.
The prime minister believed that medical treatment of
needy and poor people was government’s responsibility and
under this program, such patients get treatment at both public
and private hospitals without any charges even for complicated
diseases including cancer, heart, liver, kidney and others.
