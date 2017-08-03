Lok Virsa announces schedule of events for August

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): National Institute of Folk &

Traditional Heritage (Lok) Virsa has announced an exciting schedule of events for month of August, 2017.

According to schedule issued by Lok Virsa, a launching

ceremony of computerized Library Catalogue, folk band concert and 70th Independence Day celebrations would be held at Lok Virsa.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that

the events aimed to promote cultural heritage of the country and to highlight the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the Independence of the country.

She said that Lok Virsa was making efforts to inculcate

knowledge about our culture and music in the younger generation, which was the future of the country.