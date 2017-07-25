Law enforcement agencies, armed forces rendering sacrifices: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Engineer

Baligh-ur-Rehman Tuesday said law enforcement agencies, armed forces and whole Pakistani nation were rendering sacrifices in on-going war against terrorism.

With the steps taken in four years of the present government, terror

related incidents had reduced in the country, while in the past, terrorism incidents were occurring daily, he said talking to PTV.

He said hideouts of terrorists had been destroyed by the law

enforcement agencies.

The minister said western border was being used to carry out terrorism

incidents in Pakistan as connection of many terror related incidents were found from across the border.

Steps were being taken to secure western border which include fencing

of the entire border, he added.

He said the political leadership was determined to make the country

safe and secure and steps were being taken in this regard.

The minister said due to steps taken under National Action Plan

(NAP), terrorism incidents had been declined. Funds for National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had been increased while inductions were being made to enhance working capacity of the institution, he said.