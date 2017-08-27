Lakki Marwat, Tank move to semi-finals in KP Inter-District Soccer

PESHAWAR, Aug 27 (APP): Laki Marwat and Tank moved into the

semi-finals of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Sumbal Khan Football Ground, Qayyum

Sports Complex on Sunday.

There were a good number of crowd with their cheering support

for strong teams comprising Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan,

Tank and Bannu.

Both the quarter-finals were fought on rattling pace and before the

start of the match Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan

were introduced to the players. Organizing Secretary and former international footballer Basit Kamal, former Pakistan team skipper

and coach Gohar Zaman, international footballer Abdur Shakoor Aajiz,

match commissioner Qazi Asif, officials and spectators were also present.

In the first match played between Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan

both teams exhibited attacking game which was largely enjoyed by the

sitting spectators. Dera Ismail Khan jolted strong Lakki Marwat by taking

an early lead in the 7th minute through Imran Niaz, the center striker on the field attempt.

It was actually a key efforts made by mid-field Shehzad who travelled

past two defenders before giving a free ball to unmarked Imran Niaz who

did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net. After taking lead, Dera Ismail Khan put in more pressure to double the lead but they were failed because of strong defence by the Lakki defenders.

Lakki Marwat succeeded in leveling the tally when Afnan Khan found the

goal-post to make the tally 1-1. After 1-1, Lakki Marwat soon got position of the ball and one after other scored three more goals when Qazi Tahir in the 19th minute, Imdad Ullah in the 38th minute and Zahid in the 42nd minute slammed in one goal each to make the tally 4-1 well before the end of the first session play.

It was the second session in which both teams shattered each other

defence with rallies of attacks but no attack proved productive due to poor finishing. Thus Lakki Marwat won the match by 4-1. Alliuddin, Imran and Zeeshan supervised the match.

In the second match both Tank and Bannu were stretched to sudden-death

penalty shoot-out. The two teams were tied 1-1 in the stipulated 90-minute. Bannu took the lead in the 28th minute when left winger Kabai slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt and to get any result of the match both were awarded five each penalty kicks on which Tank and Bannu were tied 5-5.

To get result of the match the teams were stretched to sudden-death

penalty kicks wherein Tank scored the sixth, seventh and eight attempts while Bannu after scoring on sixth and seventh attempts missed the eighth one, thus Tank the battle by 9-8. The matches were supervised by Ikram, Dilawar, Gohar Rehman, Zeeshan while Qazi Muhammad Asif acted as match commissioner.