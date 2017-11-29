Lahore Blues moves in National T20 final

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Lahore Region Blues beat FATA Region by 10 runs in the second semi-final of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Lahore Region Blues scored 221 runs for 1 in 20 overs. Ahmed Shahzad 104 not out, Imam-ul-Haq 62 and Muhammad Hafeez 52 not out batted well. For FATA, Muhammad Irfan took the only wicket for 35 runs.

In reply, FATA Region scored 211 runs for 8 in 20 overs. Khushdil Shah 56, Mukhtar Ahmed 47, Awais Zia 25, Naved Malik 25 played well. For Lahore Blues Salman Ali Agha 2 for 30, Aizaz Cheema 2 for 31 and Hussain Tallat 2 for 40 bagged wickets.

Ahmed Shahzad (Lahore Region Blues) was declared Man of the match.

Summarized scores: Lahore Region Blues 221-1 in 20 overs: (Ahmed Shahzad 104*, 59 balls, 13x4s, 2x6s, Imam-ul-Haq 62, 42 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s, Muhammad Hafeez 52*,19 balls, 5x4s, 4x6s, Muhammad Irfan 1-35).

FATA Region 211-8 in 20 overs: (Khushdil Shah 56, 32 balls, 5x4s, 3x6s, Mukhtar Ahmed 47, 22 balls, 7x4s, 2x6s, Awais Zia 25, 17 balls, 4x4s, Naved Malik 25, 10 balls, 1×4, 3x6s, Salman Ali Agha 2-30, Aizaz Cheema 2-31, Hussain Tallat 2-40).