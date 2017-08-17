ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
(KSA) to Pakistan Nawaf Said Ahmad Al-Malkiy has said his
country was looking forward to invest in China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar port projects.
The CPEC was a huge project, which would create many investment
opportunities, he said in an interview with PTV.
The ambassador said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were cooperating
in military, economic and other sectors and their cooperation would
increase further in future.
Pakistan and the KSA, he said, enjoyed good brotherly relations,
which were centuries old and were deepening further.
He said both the countries were facing similar issues and were
extending cooperation to resolve the same.
He said today media, particularly social media, were very
important and the Saudi embassy would use them to highlight the
Saudi efforts for providing facilities to Hujjaj (pilgrims).
He said the Saudi government was making all-out efforts to provide
the best facilities to Hujjaj. More than 500,000 officials, besides
volunteers, were deployed during Haj to serve the pilgrims, he added.
It was a difficult job but the Saudi government had the capability
to make Haj arrangements, he added.
He said expansion of the Haram Sharif was underway and on its
completion hopefully next year, the number of pilgrims from Pakistan
would be increased.
The ambassador stressed that the Muslim Ummah should get
united to overcome the challenges being faced by it.
He said the KSA government was giving special attention to
promote education and it was offering scholarships to Pakistani
students.
He said his mission in Pakistan was to provide support to its
people as it was his second home.
KSA looks forward to invest in CPEC, Gwadar projects: Envoy
ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia