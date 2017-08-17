KSA looks forward to invest in CPEC, Gwadar projects: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(KSA) to Pakistan Nawaf Said Ahmad Al-Malkiy has said his

country was looking forward to invest in China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar port projects.

The CPEC was a huge project, which would create many investment

opportunities, he said in an interview with PTV.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were cooperating

in military, economic and other sectors and their cooperation would

increase further in future.

Pakistan and the KSA, he said, enjoyed good brotherly relations,

which were centuries old and were deepening further.

He said both the countries were facing similar issues and were

extending cooperation to resolve the same.

He said today media, particularly social media, were very

important and the Saudi embassy would use them to highlight the

Saudi efforts for providing facilities to Hujjaj (pilgrims).

He said the Saudi government was making all-out efforts to provide

the best facilities to Hujjaj. More than 500,000 officials, besides

volunteers, were deployed during Haj to serve the pilgrims, he added.

It was a difficult job but the Saudi government had the capability

to make Haj arrangements, he added.

He said expansion of the Haram Sharif was underway and on its

completion hopefully next year, the number of pilgrims from Pakistan

would be increased.

The ambassador stressed that the Muslim Ummah should get

united to overcome the challenges being faced by it.

He said the KSA government was giving special attention to

promote education and it was offering scholarships to Pakistani

students.

He said his mission in Pakistan was to provide support to its

people as it was his second home.