KP Governor for constitution of tribal jirgas in merged districts

PESHAWAR, Jan 29 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday said that Tribal Jirga representing elders should be constituted at Sub Divisional level (erstwhile FR) for consultation to resolve issues and problems there.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting here at Governor House .

The meeting was attended by Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikramullah Khan, Principle Secretary to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nizam-ud-Din and all Deputy Commissioners of Tribal Districts and Assistant Commissioners of Sub Divisions (erstwhile FR).