Korean parliamentary delegation to visit Pakistan on Aug 6

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Speaker National Assembly of Republic
of Korea Chung Sye-Kyun will be leading the parliamentary
delegation to Pakistan from August 6 to 9, for promoting bilateral
parliamentary exchanges and supplementing government-to-government
interaction.
The delegation is visiting on the invitation of the Speaker
National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq,
During this visit, the parliamentary delegation will call on
the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and chairman Senate,
and attend the guest book signing ceremony and plant sapling in the
National Assembly.
Furthermore Chung Sye-Kyun will also call on the prime
minister, president and federal ministers.
On the last leg of Korean visit to Pakistan, the delegation
will go to Lahore.
Korean Speaker Chung Sye-Kyun will also call on governor
Punjab, chief minister Punjab and speaker Punjab Provincial
Assembly.
He will also visit the Lahore Museum, Punjab Provincial
Assembly, Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort as well.
