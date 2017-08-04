Korean parliamentary delegation to visit Pakistan on Aug 6

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Speaker National Assembly of Republic

of Korea Chung Sye-Kyun will be leading the parliamentary

delegation to Pakistan from August 6 to 9, for promoting bilateral

parliamentary exchanges and supplementing government-to-government

interaction.

The delegation is visiting on the invitation of the Speaker

National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq,

During this visit, the parliamentary delegation will call on

the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and chairman Senate,

and attend the guest book signing ceremony and plant sapling in the

National Assembly.

Furthermore Chung Sye-Kyun will also call on the prime

minister, president and federal ministers.

On the last leg of Korean visit to Pakistan, the delegation

will go to Lahore.

Korean Speaker Chung Sye-Kyun will also call on governor

Punjab, chief minister Punjab and speaker Punjab Provincial

Assembly.

He will also visit the Lahore Museum, Punjab Provincial

Assembly, Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort as well.